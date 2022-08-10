10 August 2022 13:05

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the UN Office in Kazakhstan.

During his visit, Abdulla Shahid is expected to hold meetings with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senate of the Parliament, representatives of non-governmental organizations, youth, academic community and the UN country team.

The delegation of the UN General Assembly will be in Kazakhstan from August 11 to 12.

Abdulla Shahid is widely known as an outstanding politician and an experienced diplomat, who had served in the Government and legislative structures of the Republic of Maldives for a long period of time. Being a strong supporter of gender equality, he is known to be the first to achieve gender parity among the heads of diplomatic missions of his country, as well as among the staff of its foreign service.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Shahid was one of the first to speak from the international rostrum and highlight the devastating effects of the global health crisis on the economies and societies of small island developing states.













Photo: news.un.org