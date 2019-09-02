Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on cooperation with SCO

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 September 2019, 20:33
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled «Cooperation between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization», the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, KABAR reports.

The draft resolution was submitted to the UN General Assembly for consideration by the delegation of the Russian Federation, which noted in its statement that the elaboration of this document was not easy and required considerable efforts and readiness to engage constructively and seek compromises from all sides.

The Russian side emphasized the decisive contribution of the Kyrgyz delegation in the work on the document at all stages, coordinating the process of consultations on the document from November 2018 to June 2019, in the framework of the presidency of the Kyrgyz Republic in the SCO.


