UN expert: Women suffer more from climate change

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 September 2019, 19:08
BAKU. KAZINFORM Women suffer more from climate change, as they make up 70 percent of the world's poor, said Halisa Shahverdiyeva, an expert on gender issues at the Azerbaijan office of the UN Development Program (UNDP), Trend reports.

Shahverdiyeva made the statement at a seminar on strengthening Azerbaijan’s potential to reduce greenhouse gases in agriculture and land use, Trend reports.

According to her, women make up the majority of workers in the agricultural sector, which is one of the areas most affected by climate change.

«For example, 90 percent of agricultural workers in Africa are women. In Uzbekistan, 70-75 percent of women carry water for household needs,» she said.

Stressing that 48 percent of the population employed in agriculture in Azerbaijan are women, Shahverdiyeva emphasized that no studies have been conducted in Azerbaijan on the impact of climate change from the point of view of gender, so it would be inaccurate to give official figures.


