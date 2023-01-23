Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Kazakhstan, debates gender issues

23 January 2023, 21:50
UN Deputy Secretary-General visits Kazakhstan, debates gender issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the visit of Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations to Kazakhstan, she held a meeting with Kairat Umarov, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The main topics of the meeting were the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, gender equality issues and the situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reports.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to the initiative of Kazakhstan to establish the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. Umarov expressed hope for support and assistance in the implementation of the Kazakh initiative by the UN.

In turn, the UN representative highly appreciated Kazakhstan's active position in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and noted Kazakhstan's efforts to support stability in Afghanistan, in particular, by providing humanitarian assistance and creating opportunities for Afghan girls to study at universities of Kazakhstan.

The parties also considered topical issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN as well as outlined plans for further cooperation in order to strengthen comprehensive partnership.


Photo: Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service

