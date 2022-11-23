UN climate meet met with mixed reactions, hopes for next meet despite disappointment

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The UN's latest round of climate talks ended Sunday after a demanding 14 days of negotiations that drew both praise and criticism, while efforts are set to continue to avert the worst of the worldwide environmental crisis.

Hoping to see a breakthrough in addressing climate change at COP27, 112 heads of state and over 46,000 delegates, including ministers, scientists, policymakers, civil society representatives, international organizations, activists, and young people, gathered in Egypt's seaside city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Andolu Agency reports.

Last-minute negotiations that dragged on for two days past the event's scheduled end date on Friday yielded a long-awaited deal to establish a «loss and damage» fund to help pay for climate-related damage in vulnerable countries.

Despite that «essential» agreement, COP27's outcome left many frustrated as the world's major carbon emitters failed to commit to phasing down fossil fuel use or make new pledges on climate mitigation.

While the sides kept the key Paris climate goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, this was also tempered by the absence of a clear decision on how to reduce carbon emissions.

Many groups and experts have questioned how big an impact loss and damage funding can have if countries fail to reduce and eventually phase out carbon-emitting coal, oil, and natural gas -- the main sources of climate-related harm -- from their energy sector since «more fossil fuels mean more loss and damage.»

A recent UN report that was published a month before COP27 warned that countries were «failing to meet their climate pledges, and warming is likely to far exceed the initial 1.5-degree target set in 2015.»

However, with the «last minute» achievement on loss and damage funding, the world will arrive with «a glimmer of hope» for the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP28) next year, set to be held in the Emirati city of Dubai.

Here are some reactions from international organizations, politicians, and organizations on the climate talks' outcome.

