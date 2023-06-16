Go to the main site
    UN chief: World's collective response to climate change 'remains pitiful'

    16 June 2023, 21:42

    TORONTO. KAZINFORM - The UN chief cautioned on Thursday that the global response to climate change «remains pitiful,» and emphasized that the world is rapidly heading towards a disaster, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    «Current policies are taking the world to a 2.8 degree temperature rise by the end of the century. That spells catastrophe. Yet the collective response remains pitiful,» said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a press briefing.

    Guterres said he is «very worried» about the world's stance on climate change, and that countries are far off-track in meeting climate promises and commitments.

    «I see a lack of ambition. A lack of trust. A lack of support. A lack of cooperation. And an abundance of problems around clarity and credibility,» he added.

    He criticized the fact that the human rights of climate activists are being trampled and the vulnerable suffers the most.

    «We are hurtling towards disaster, eyes wide open – with far too many willing to bet it all on wishful thinking, unproven technologies and silver bullet solutions,» said the UN chief.

    Criticizing the countries for undermining the climate agenda, Guterres urged all nations to «rebuild trust based on climate justice» and «accelerate the just transition to a green economy».

    Limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible, Guterres noted.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN World News climate change
