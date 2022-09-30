UN chief urges maritime sector to accelerate decarbonization

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on the maritime sector to accelerate its voyage to decarbonization, Xinhua reports.

Without concerted action, emissions from shipping are projected to grow by up to 250 percent by 2050 over 2008 levels, he warned in a message on World Maritime Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 29 this year.

Governments and private companies need to work together to harness innovative technologies such as digitalization and automation and foster a just transition that includes developing countries and promotes renewable energy and alternative fuels, said Guterres.

The vessels to be deployed in this decade will determine whether the shipping sector achieves net zero emissions by 2050. Smarter and greener zero emission ships must become the default choice and commercially available for all by 2030, he said.

«As shipping continues to connect humanity, it must play an essential part in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and building a fair and prosperous future for people and planet,» he said, noting that maritime transport represents more than 80 percent of global trade.

The theme of this year's World Maritime Day is «New technologies for greener shipping,» which Guterres said highlights the need for sustainable shipping solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



