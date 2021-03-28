UN chief urges humans to make peace with nature

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, when the world began to ripple to darkness as countries globally dimmed their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time for Earth Hour, called on human beings to make peace with nature, Xinhua reports.

In his message to mark the event, which, according to the United Nations, encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights, for one hour, the UN chief said that «we must all do our part to safeguard the planet.»

«Without nature's help, we cannot thrive or even survive on this planet Earth,» he said.

Warning that climate disruption, biodiversity loss and pollution «threaten lives, jobs and health,» the UN chief called 2021 «a year to change course.»

«It's time to re-evaluate and reset our relationship with nature,» he said.

The secretary-general upheld that solutions are «available, affordable, practical and realistic.»

«We can provide renewable energy and sustainable food systems for all. We can reduce emissions and use nature-based solutions to help us build a more resilient, carbon-neutral world,» he said.

In short, together the world can «build a brighter and more prosperous future.»

The top UN official reminded that «small actions can make a big difference» and said that «the United Nations is proud to join in the global effort to mark Earth Hour.»

«In this 'make-or-break' year, let your actions and voices send a clear message to leaders everywhere: now is the time to be bold and ambitious,» he stated.

«Let's show the world that we are determined to protect the one home we all share,» concluded the secretary-general.

As in previous years, the United Nations will switch off its lights at the headquarters in New York at 8:30 p.m. New York time.