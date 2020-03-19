Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

UN chief hopes Nowruz will bring harmony, celebration of common humanity

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 March 2020, 20:50
UN chief hopes Nowruz will bring harmony, celebration of common humanity

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his message on the occasion of Nowruz the international day, 21 March 2020, said he hoped that amid sadness over coronavirus, Nowruz will bring harmony, celebration of common humanity.

Coronavirus has infected about 17,361 people in Iran, from whom 1,135 have lost their lives, according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, IRNA reports.

Following is the full text of Guterres’ message for the International Day of Nowruz, a copy of which was emailed to IRNA by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran:

«Every year, we mark Nowruz as a day of new beginnings, when we step into a new year with hope and joy. We celebrate the renewal of nature and the first day of spring.

This year, for many, Nowruz comes at a time of sadness and anxiety. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is casting a shadow around the world, including the regions that mark this ancient festival. I send my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my best wishes to all who have been affected.

I hope the festival of Nowruz will provide a welcome break to relax and spend time with close family, enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons, and to remember and celebrate our common humanity.

Nowruz is renewal. As you mark its arrival with fire, special dishes, green shoots and other rituals, I hope you will find a shared sense of friendship and harmony with nature.

I wish you a happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous Nowruz,» the telegram reads.


Culture   UN  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped