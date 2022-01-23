Go to the main site
    UN chief calls for united front to fight 'global fire'

    23 January 2022, 15:22

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The chief of the United Nations on Friday demanded cooperation from global powers to fight a series of crises that are causing a «global fire.»

    The Covid-19 pandemic, a «morally bankrupt» global financial system, the climate crisis, «lawlessness in cyberspace,» and conflicts were the five major problems identified by Secretary General António Guterres, which he described as a «five-alarm fire» in a speech in which he presented his priorities for 2022, EFE reports.

    «Our responses to the five emergencies I have laid out today will determine the course of people and planet for decades to come,» warned the Portuguese politician, who insisted that all these crises are fixable with «solidarity.»

    However, Guterres warned that mistrust between international powers is approaching a critical juncture that could cause the world to fall into «chaos» if the current geopolitical divides are not managed.

    «We face a cauldron of political unrest and ferocious conflicts,» he said in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, in which he stressed that the world is registering the «highest number of violent conflicts since 1945,» a worrying proliferation of coups and an increase in human rights violations.

    «Populism, nativism, white supremacy and other forms of racism and extremism are poisoning social cohesion and institutions everywhere,» he said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

