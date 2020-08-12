Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UN calls for rapid formation of Lebanese government

    12 August 2020, 12:14

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The UN special coordinator for Lebanon called on Lebanese authorities Tuesday to rapidly form a new government following the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, Jan Kubis called for the formation of a new government that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people and enjoys their support and can address the urgent and many challenges facing the country.

    Kubis also stressed the importance of avoiding a «prolonged period of governmental vacuum.»

    «There are immediate humanitarian needs that need to be addressed and necessary reforms that need to be undertaken without any delay to restore the trust of the Lebanese people, and of the international community in Lebanon,» he added.

    A powerful explosion rocked Beirut Port last Tuesday after a neglected stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse ignited.

    The blast wave flattened nearby buildings and caused extensive material damage in the capital, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

    The incident came at a time when Lebanon was dealing with a severe financial crisis along with the coronavirus pandemic.

    Violent demonstrations continue despite the resignation of Diab and his government.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August