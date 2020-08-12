Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UN calls for rapid formation of Lebanese government

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2020, 12:14
UN calls for rapid formation of Lebanese government

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The UN special coordinator for Lebanon called on Lebanese authorities Tuesday to rapidly form a new government following the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Jan Kubis called for the formation of a new government that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people and enjoys their support and can address the urgent and many challenges facing the country.

Kubis also stressed the importance of avoiding a «prolonged period of governmental vacuum.»

«There are immediate humanitarian needs that need to be addressed and necessary reforms that need to be undertaken without any delay to restore the trust of the Lebanese people, and of the international community in Lebanon,» he added.

A powerful explosion rocked Beirut Port last Tuesday after a neglected stockpile of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse ignited.

The blast wave flattened nearby buildings and caused extensive material damage in the capital, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

The incident came at a time when Lebanon was dealing with a severe financial crisis along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Violent demonstrations continue despite the resignation of Diab and his government.


UN   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties