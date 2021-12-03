Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UN calls for increasing accessibility, and dismantling legal, social, economic and other barriers facing persons with disabilities

    3 December 2021, 21:50

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The international community celebrated today the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) under the theme «Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,» WAM reports.

    IDPD is a global observance celebrated every year on December 3 with a motive to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. Nearly one billion people out of the total population i.e, 7 billion or approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability. 80 per cent of the total disabled population live in developing countries.

    The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

    In his message on the day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said:'' Realizing the rights, agency, and leadership of persons with disabilities will advance our common future. We need everyone, including persons with disabilities, on board to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.'' ''Around the world, persons with disabilities and their representative organizations are taking action to realize the call: ‘Nothing about us, without us’. COVID-19 has laid bare the persistent barriers and inequalities faced by the world’s 1 billion persons with disabilities, who have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. A disability-inclusive pandemic response and recovery should be guided by persons with disabilities themselves, forge partnerships, tackle injustice and discrimination, expand access to technology and strengthen institutions to create a more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable postCOVID-19 world.'' ''I urge all countries to fully implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, increase accessibility, and dismantle legal, social, economic and other barriers with the active involvement of persons with disabilities and their representative organizations,'' he added.

    ''On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us commit to build a sustainable, inclusive and just future for everyone, leaving no one behind,'' he concluded.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty
    Cyclone Mocha largely destroyed temporary shelters in northern Myanmar, ASEAN finds
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August