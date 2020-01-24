Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    UN Assistant Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan next week

    24 January 2020, 17:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fabrizio Hochschild, Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination, UN Executive Office of the Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Preparations for the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, is set to visit Kazakhstan in January 31-February 1, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aibek Smadiyarov.

    On January 31, Mr. Hochschild is expected to attend the Digital Almaty Forum in Almaty on the margins of which he will hold talks with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev. He will also pay a visit to the UN building in Almaty.

    On February 1, Mr. Hochschild will travel to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, to hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, attend the Astana Hub and meet with students of the Kazakh State Law University.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy UN
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August