Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UN Assistant Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan next week

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 January 2020, 17:35
UN Assistant Secretary-General to visit Kazakhstan next week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Fabrizio Hochschild, Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination, UN Executive Office of the Secretary-General and Special Adviser on the Preparations for the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, is set to visit Kazakhstan in January 31-February 1, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aibek Smadiyarov.

On January 31, Mr. Hochschild is expected to attend the Digital Almaty Forum in Almaty on the margins of which he will hold talks with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev. He will also pay a visit to the UN building in Almaty.

On February 1, Mr. Hochschild will travel to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, to hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, attend the Astana Hub and meet with students of the Kazakh State Law University.


Foreign policy    UN  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties