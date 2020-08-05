Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN ‘actively assisting’ in aftermath of huge Beirut explosions

5 August 2020, 12:28
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - The United Nations has said that it is «actively assisting» in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut on Tuesday, leaving dozens dead and thousands wounded, among them some UN naval peacekeepers, WAM reports.

A statement from a UN spokesperson said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in the capital.

The UN chief wished a speedy recovery to the injured, including several UN personnel working in Lebanon.

News reports suggest that along with dozens of deaths, perhaps several thousand people were injured in the massive blasts, which sent shockwaves across the bustling city of Beirut, bursting out windows and shaking buildings. The cause of the explosions has not yet been confirmed.

«The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time and is actively assisting in the response to this incident,» Guterres said.


