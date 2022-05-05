Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UN action plan for clean, affordable energy by 2030 announced

5 May 2022, 11:10
UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM The United Nations launched its Energy Plan of Action on Wednesday to gain clean, affordable energy for all by 2030, a UN spokesman said.

The plan sets out steps for collective action by 30 entities of the world body and international organizations to achieve the massive pledge they made at the High-level Dialogue on Energy last September, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Xinhua reports.

That commitment included gaining access for 500 million more people to electricity and 1 billion more to clean cooking solutions, the creation of 30 million jobs in renewable energy and energy efficiency by 2025, said Dujarric. Clean, affordable energy by 2030 is crucial to addressing the climate emergency and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The spokesman also announced a new Energy Compact Action Network. Its goal is to match governments seeking support for their clean energy goals with governments and businesses that have pledged over 600 billion U.S. dollars to support those commitments through energy compacts.

The United Nations announced coalitions to support energy access and transition for Nigeria and Santiago, Chile.


