UN: 91,500+ refugees enter Europe in 2019

16 November 2019, 16:17
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A total of 91,568 irregular migrants and refugees reached Europe by sea in 2019 so far, the UN Migration Agency said on Friday.

According to a report issued by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 1,091 other irregular migrants and refugees lost their lives while making the treacherous journey to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea, Kazinform refers to Anadolu Agency.

During the same period last year, nearly 103,347 refugees and migrants were able to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea, while 2,117 others drowned at sea.

This year, 50,371 irregular migrants and refugees arrived in Greece -- more than half of the total arrivals.

On the Eastern Mediterranean route, the number of deaths reportedly reached 71 in 2019.

On the western route, Spain received 22,343 irregular migrants and refugees.

The number of deaths reported on the Western Mediterranean route was at 325, compared to 678 in 2018.

Some 9,944 migrants entered Italy so far this year, compared to 22,518 last year.

Malta received over 3,173 refugees and migrants this year, spiking from the same period last year which saw 1,182 arrivals.

Deaths in the Central Mediterranean route decreased to 695 in 2019, compared to 1,273 in the same period last year.

The IOM stated that at least 18,999 people have lost their lives in Mediterranean crossings since 2014.

