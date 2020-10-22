Go to the main site
    Umirzak Shukeyev reports to President on Turkestan region

    22 October 2020, 20:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev.

    The latter reported on the results of the socioeconomic development of the region for the past 9 months, the Akorda press service informs.

    As the Governor said the economic growth in the region made 105%. Industry and agriculture report positive exponents. Flow of investments into the region reached 66% as compared to the last year, construction rates increased by 65%.

    Shukeyev reported on the progress of realization of a number of projects in the agro-industrial complex.

    Following the meeting the Head of State positively assessed the work of the Turkestan region executives. The President charged to monitor the region’s epidemiological situation and stress the need to provide openness and strict observance of law during the election campaign.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

