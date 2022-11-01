Go to the main site
    Ulytau region to create over 9,500 new jobs

    1 November 2022, 15:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said that drinking water supply in Ulytau region will hit 100%, over 9,500 new jobs will be created.

    As earlier reported, the draft comprehensive socioeconomic development plan of Ulytau region for 2022-2026 was presented at the Government.

    «To tackle the lack of health facilities and health infrastructure it is suggested to build and repair 5 health facilities for 235 beds and 350 appointments. It is planned to build 4 new kindergartens for 880 kids and 4 schoolchildren’s palaces for 1,100 pupils. Construction of a state technical university is being considered,» Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

    He said that 6 cultural and 10 sports facilities will be built and reconstructed in the sphere of culture.

    Besides, the plan is called to improve the environmental situation in the region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Ulytau region
