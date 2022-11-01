Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Ulytau region to create over 9,500 new jobs

1 November 2022, 15:16
Ulytau region to create over 9,500 new jobs
1 November 2022, 15:16

Ulytau region to create over 9,500 new jobs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said that drinking water supply in Ulytau region will hit 100%, over 9,500 new jobs will be created.

As earlier reported, the draft comprehensive socioeconomic development plan of Ulytau region for 2022-2026 was presented at the Government.

«To tackle the lack of health facilities and health infrastructure it is suggested to build and repair 5 health facilities for 235 beds and 350 appointments. It is planned to build 4 new kindergartens for 880 kids and 4 schoolchildren’s palaces for 1,100 pupils. Construction of a state technical university is being considered,» Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

He said that 6 cultural and 10 sports facilities will be built and reconstructed in the sphere of culture.

Besides, the plan is called to improve the environmental situation in the region.


Read also
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Woman dies as minivan overturns in Ulytau region
Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan observes 2.5% economic growth in 2022 – Minister
Number of autistic children doubles in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan exports about 25,000 tonnes of fish per annum
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News