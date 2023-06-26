Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ulytau region might face drought, says governor

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2023, 18:08
Ulytau region might face drought, says governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ulytau region might face drought this year, Berik Abdygaliuly, governor of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to the forecast, the region might face drought this year. In this regard, farmers are to receive subsidies worth KZT500 million as part of fodder preparation,» said the governor of Ulytau region at a press conference.

According to Abdygaliuly, KZT250mln was allocated for fodder preparation in the region last year.

He went on to add that the region has the total cultivated area of 31 thousand hectares. 62 machinery units were involved in the spring sowing campaign, as part of which loans to the tune of KZT50mln were granted. KZT3.2bn is to be allocated within the program aimed at increasing rural income Auyl amanaty.


