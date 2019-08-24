Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ulytau is the sacred cradle of the Kazakh people, President Tokayev

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 August 2019, 16:35
ULYTAU. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Ulytau 2019 International Tourism Forum, the Akorda press service reports.

Kazinform offers its readers the text of the address of the President of Kazakhstan.

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen!

Kazakhstan has a rich cultural heritage. Located in the very center of the Eurasian continent, our country is at the crossroad of the world’s ancient civilizations and trade routes.

Its vast territory has been a place of economic, social and cultural exchange between different peoples of East and West, North and South.

We are getting together here today at a sacred Sary-Arqa land, next to Aulietau (Great Mountain).

Today you had a chance to learn more about the important aspects of our history while visiting Zhoshy (Jochi) Khan and Alasha Khan Mausoleums, ancient places like Khan Orda and Aulietau.

Our Forum is aimed at facilitating the development of tourism in Kazakhstan, making it much more attractive to visit for people from all over the world.

We need to give a great impetus to the development of tourism, and that’s why we want to rely upon your support and understanding, dear ambassadors and guests of this meeting.

Foreign representatives present here today are kindly requested to provide your valuable assistance in promoting Kazakhstan’s ancient history around the world.

There is no doubt that it will serve to building closer ties between our nations as well as greater knowledge of global historical heritage for the benefit of our peoples and nations!

Culture   President of Kazakhstan    Tourism  
