Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Cultural Heritage

    Uly Dala Eli cultural center being built in Turkestan

    4 June 2020, 17:08

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - In order to revive and develop the ancient city as well as fulfill the instructions of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, each region is constructing a building in Turkestan.

    Atyrau region is building the Uly Dala Eli complex in the country's spiritual capital, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

    Akim of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev met with Akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, who arrived to Turkestan on a working trip. The working group inspected the progress of the Uly Dala Eli complex construction. The center will consist of 9 halls demonstrating the stages of the history of Kazakhstan - from the formation of the Kazakh Khanate to the present.

    The complex is planned to be commissioned in September the current year. The area of ​​the center will be 6,200 square meters.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August