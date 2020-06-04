Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Uly Dala Eli cultural center being built in Turkestan

Alzhanova Raushan
4 June 2020, 17:08
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - In order to revive and develop the ancient city as well as fulfill the instructions of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, each region is constructing a building in Turkestan.

Atyrau region is building the Uly Dala Eli complex in the country's spiritual capital, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Akim of Turkestan region.

Akim of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev met with Akim of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, who arrived to Turkestan on a working trip. The working group inspected the progress of the Uly Dala Eli complex construction. The center will consist of 9 halls demonstrating the stages of the history of Kazakhstan - from the formation of the Kazakh Khanate to the present.

The complex is planned to be commissioned in September the current year. The area of ​​the center will be 6,200 square meters.


Culture   Turkestan region  
