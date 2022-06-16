Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ulttyq Qurultay to live up to people’s hopes – Head of State

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2022, 16:05
ULYTAU. KAZINFORM – I believe that the National Qurultay will live up to the people’s hopes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the first-ever meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State stressed that the Ulttyq Qurultay has set itself apart from other dialogue platforms as it has a special place and meaning. He expressed confidence the congress will become a center of new ideas helping strengthen the country’s unity.

The Kazakh leader noted that the Ulttyq Qurultay brings together people from all walks of life – in total 117 members.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to explain why Ulytau region was chosen as the host of the maiden meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

Situated in the heart of the Great Steppe, according to the President, Ulytau witnessed many watershed moments in Kazakhstan’s history. It is a good sign to embark on the path of building a New Kazakhstan in such holy, sacred place, he said.

President Tokayev added he feels hopeful that the status of a separate region will give an impulse to further development of Ulytau.


