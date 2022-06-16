Ulttyq Qurultay to hold its 1st meeting today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s newly established Ulytau region will host today the first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his latest State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated to establish the Ulttyq Qurultay.

«We must revive this democratic tradition of the Great Steppe, which has laid the foundations of nationwide unity. Therefore, I propose to create the National Kurultay (Congress) instead of the National Council of Public Trust, which has successfully fulfilled its tasks. The new institution will continue the work of the National Council at the national level. The Kurultay should form a unified institutional model for public dialogue. It will strengthen the interaction between the authorities and the people,» said the President.

On June 15, 2022 the President signed a decree on the Ulttyq Qurultay. As per the document, Ulttyq Qurultay is an advisory body whose main goal is to elaborate ideas and steps on further development of the national consolidation process.

The objectives of the Ulttyq Qurultay are:

– elaboration and submission of initiatives on development of public consolidation, promotion and strengthening of nationwide values.

– ensuring constructive dialogue between society, political parties, NGOs and governmental structures.

The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of its Chairman, two deputy chairpersons, members and a secretary.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the Chairman of the National Qurultay.

State advisors are the deputy chairpersons of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

The meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay shall be held at least once a year.

State Advisor Yerlan Karin explained via his Telegram account what the newly established Presidential Ulttyk Qurultay dialogue platform will focus on.

According to him, the Ulttyq Qurultay consisting of 117 people includes representatives from each Regional Public Council, MPs, representatives of political parties, large business associations, medicine, education, science, culture, sport, human rights and other social groups. Youth leaders and activists are also involved in the work of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

What is the goal of establishment of the Ulttyq Qurultay?

Its goal is to become a dialogue platform for the search and elaboration of ideas and steps on strengthening and expanding public consolidation.

What is the difference between the Ulttyq Qurultay and the earlier abolished National Public Trust Council?

«The National Public Trust Council focused on the current socio-economic problems, political reforms. The Ulttyq Qurultay will discuss long-term issues linked to further development of public consolidation process based on nationwide values.

All those willing may submit their requests and propositions to the Secretariat of Ulttyq Qurultay via a special online platform.

The Ulttyq Qurultay is called to become a core of nationwide consolidation of Kazakhstanis willing to contribute to building a Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan,» Yerlan Karin concluded.