Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Ulttyq Qurultay to convene today in Turkistan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2023, 09:00
Ulttyq Qurultay to convene today in Turkistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold today the second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

Its goal is to become a dialogue platform for new ideas to unite the country and consolidate the society. The first Ulttyq Qurultay took place in Ulytau last June.

The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of 117 members, including Majilis deputies, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, civil society, political parties, experts and members of the public council of the regions, and businessmen.

The initiative to establish the Ulttyq Qurultay was put forward by President Tokayev last year in his state-of-the-nation address. It was decided to hold the meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay at least once a year.


President of Kazakhstan    Ulttyq Qurultay   Turkistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023