Ulttyq Qurultay to become platform of putting forward ideas – Karin

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2022, 12:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – National Qurultay (Ulttyq Qurultay) should become a platform of putting forward ideas, believes State Advisor Yerlan Karin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a recent YouTube video Yerlan Karin said the Ulttyq Qurultay should become a platform where its participants would be able to put forward their ideas to consolidate the Kazakh society.

Consisting of 117 members, the Ulttyq Qurultay unites MPs, reps of cultural, medical, and scientific circles, political parties, public councils, businessmen, and youth leaders. It also has one representative of each public council from all regions of the country. That means that the said dialogue platform is the interaction point of the public councils.

Karin noted that is it no coincidence that the first-ever meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay took place in Ulytau and the second one is set to be held in Turkistan as those venues are sacred for Kazakhs.

The revival of the Day of Republic, according to the State Advisor, and granting it the status of the national holiday will also help strengthen the state values and ideas of independence.

Recall that at the first meeting of the Congress the Head of State pointed out that the voice of people should be heard at the Ulttyq Qurultay.


