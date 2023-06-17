Ulttyq Qurultay session kicks off in Turkistan

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM The second session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) with the participation of the Head of State started its work in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

The first Ulttyq Qurultay took place in Ulytau last June.

The Ulttyq Qurultay consists of 117 members, including Majilis deputies, representatives of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, civil society, political parties, experts and public council of the regions, businessmen.

The initiative to establish the Ulttyq Qurultay was put forward by President Tokayev last year in his state-of-the-nation address. It was decided to hold the meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay at least once a year.