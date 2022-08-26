Ulttyq Qurultay promotes practice of direct dialogue between President and public – Kazakh State Advisor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Work is ongoing to realize the instructions of the Head of State as part of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting), Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin said, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the State Advisor.

According to Karin, the Ulttyq Qurultay promotes the practice of a direct dialogue between the President and public and expert community representatives via which ideas and proposals can be conveyed in person.

As part of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the work is ongoing to realize the instructions of the Head of State given during its first session. The Quryltai app has been developed to become one of the significance platforms to gather people’s initiatives. The app to be placed on all popular online services is set to be launched in early September.

Khabar TV channel is to air the Ulttyq Qurultay programme soon to discuss pressing issues for the people and public initiatives.



