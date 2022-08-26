Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Ulttyq Qurultay promotes practice of direct dialogue between President and public – Kazakh State Advisor
26 August 2022 21:25

Ulttyq Qurultay promotes practice of direct dialogue between President and public – Kazakh State Advisor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Work is ongoing to realize the instructions of the Head of State as part of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting), Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin said, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the State Advisor.

According to Karin, the Ulttyq Qurultay promotes the practice of a direct dialogue between the President and public and expert community representatives via which ideas and proposals can be conveyed in person.

As part of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the work is ongoing to realize the instructions of the Head of State given during its first session. The Quryltai app has been developed to become one of the significance platforms to gather people’s initiatives. The app to be placed on all popular online services is set to be launched in early September.

Khabar TV channel is to air the Ulttyq Qurultay programme soon to discuss pressing issues for the people and public initiatives.


Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive