Ulttyq Qurultay kicks off in Ulytau region

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2022, 15:07
ULYTAU. KAZINFORM - The first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay under the Kazakh President is taking place in Ulyrau region which received the status of a region after a quarter of a century.

As was reported earlier the President arrived in Ulyrau region for a working visit. The presidential decree establishing the Ulttyq Qurultay was published the other day.

The the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) is made up of 117 persons, including Majilis deputies, members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, reps of the civil society and political parties, experts, and members of regional national councils, and entrepreneurs.


President of Kazakhstan    Ulytau region   Ulttyq Qurultay  
