Ulken village residents back NPP construction - Energy Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Energy announced the results of public discussions held in Ulken village of Zhambyl district of Almaty region, on construction of a nuclear power plant, Kazinform reports.



«The residents backed the development of nuclear energy in the region and point out its importance for socio-economic development of their territories,» a press-release from the Ministry reads.

The maslikhat (local representative body) of Almaty region will take a decision on approval of the NPP construction in the territory of Zhambyl district of Almaty region.

Upon completion of the discussion, the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan suggested holding additional hearings in Taldykorgan, Taraz, Balkhash and Almaty.

A footage spread in mass media and social media shows people boycotting construction of the NPP.

Those participating in the discussions were local residents, mass media, representatives of the public councils of Almaty region, Zhambyl district, Karassai district, the Ministry of Energy, Almaty regional administration, the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the Institute of Nuclear Physics, LLP Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Stations, the Scientific-Technical Center for Nuclear Technologies Safety, the Nuclear Society of Kazakhstan, as well as experts in ecology, seismology, security, energy, infrastructure and SMEs.

The speakers informed the participants of the NPP’s impact on environment, people’s health, as well as the influence of natural and climatic factors on the NPP, the economic factors, development of infrastructure, small and medium businesses, and other relevant issues. The experts spoke in detail about the NPP’s impact on biodiversity, water resources, the preparation for the NPP construction, the technical aspects of the NPP, Kazakhstan’s potential in NPP development, as well as on the prospects of the region’s development with the NPP construction, economic feasibility and interaction with the public.

The participants were informed about the standards and technologies applied to ensure a high level of security at all stages of the NPP operation and socio-economic aspects of the project.