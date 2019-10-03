Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ulaanbaatar interested in purchasing Kazakhstan manufactured buses

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
3 October 2019, 10:31
SEMEY. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Mongolia has visited the city of Semey, the state information center reported.

Representatives of Mongolia expressed interest in purchasing buses produced in the city of Semey.

It was informed that to date more than 900 buses operate in the Mongolian capital. The bus fleet has 1200 units of transport manufactured in Russia, Korea, China and Belarus. Representatives of the Ulan Bator administration and business community have already visited China, Korea and Europe, where they got acquainted with the production and technical characteristics of buses.

It is reported that in case of closing of a deal, 300 buses will be delivered to Mongolia.

