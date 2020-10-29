Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ulaanbaatar hosts open class dedicated to Abai, the Son of the Great Steppe

29 October 2020, 13:46
Ulaanbaatar hosts open class dedicated to Abai, the Son of the Great Steppe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 28, 2020, an open class on the topic «Abai – Son of the Great Steppe», devoted to the 175th anniversary of the outstanding Kazakh poet-educator Abai, was held at the International School «Elite» in Ulaanbaatar.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Zh.Adilbayev, the author of the translation of Abai's book «The Book of Words» into Mongolian S.Taukeyuly, as well as 2-9 grades’ pupils of the International School «Elite», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The purpose of this event is to popularize the creativity of the great son of the Kazakh people, familiarize children with lyric poems of Abai and foster love for fiction.

At the beginning of the event, a short video was shown, where was told about the life and creative path of Abai. Also, school’s pupils read Abai's poems in the Kazakh language and performed his musical works.

In addition, the author of the translation of Abai's «The Book of Words « S.Taukeyuly, during a conversation with pupils, emphasized that Abai is an outstanding figure of the Kazakh people’s culture. The legacy that the great enlightener left for the next generations is increasingly and socially valuable.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Zh.Adilbayev also noted the need for such joint events in order to widely promote Abai’s creativity and worldview.

At the end of the event, on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mongolia, Abai's «The Book of Words « in Mongolian were donated to the library fund of the International School «Elite».


