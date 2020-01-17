Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ukrainian PM Goncharuk resigns

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 January 2020, 14:49
KIEV. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Ukraine has written a letter of resignation, Kazinform has learnt from UKRINFORM.

Aleksey Goncharuk made a corresponding statement on his Facebook account.

«I have taken the position to fulfill the President’s program. For me he is an example of openness and decency. However, in order to remove any doubts about our respect and trust in the President I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the President with the right of submitting it to the parliament,» Goncharuk stated.


Photo credit: www.kmu.gov.ua
Politics   Ukraine   
