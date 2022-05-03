Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Ukrainian forces not carrying out military operations in Russia – Volodymyr Zelensky

    3 May 2022, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ukrainian forces do not carry out any military operations in the territory of Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told Al Arabiya TV channel Tuesday morning, Kazinform reports.

    In an interview with Al Arabiya TV channel, President Zelensky stressed that the ongoing military operations of the Ukrainian forces do not spread to the territory of Russia.

    Volodymyr Zelensky made it crystal clear in the interview that the Ukrainian forces protect their own lands and do not intend to occupy any of Russian ones.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Russia Ukraine World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning