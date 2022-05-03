Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ukrainian forces not carrying out military operations in Russia – Volodymyr Zelensky

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 May 2022, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ukrainian forces do not carry out any military operations in the territory of Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky told Al Arabiya TV channel Tuesday morning, Kazinform reports.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV channel, President Zelensky stressed that the ongoing military operations of the Ukrainian forces do not spread to the territory of Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky made it crystal clear in the interview that the Ukrainian forces protect their own lands and do not intend to occupy any of Russian ones.


