    Ukrainian delegation arrives for talks with Russia in Belovezhskaya Pushcha

    3 March 2022, 21:03

    BELOVEZHSKAYA PUSHCHA /Belarus/. KAZINFORM The Ukrainian delegation has arrived by helicopters to the venue of talks with Russia in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, TASS reports from the site.

    Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said the talks would be held in the Brest Region of Belarus, as planned. They were expected to kick off at 15:00 Moscow time, TASS reports.

    On February 28, the first round of Russian-Ukrainian talks took place in the Gomel region, lasting five hours. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who said that the Russian delegation was ready to speak with the Ukrainian side for as long as it may take to reach agreements.

