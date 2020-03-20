Go to the main site
    Ukraine to airlift its nationals from Kazakhstan

    20 March 2020, 17:22

    KYIV. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan is forming the list of the nationals of Ukraine willing to return home by plane en route Almaty-Kyiv pre-scheduled on March 26, Ukrinform reports.

    The Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan is working at airlifting the nationals of Ukraine staying temporarily in the territory of Kazakhstan to Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry’s statement reads. The Ministry urges Ukrainians in Kazakhstan confirm their presence in the territory of Almaty, send an e-mail containing their personal information or copy of the ticket (if there is any) to consul_kz@mfa.gov.ua or contact 7-71 -72-40-07-57 or + 7-71-72-57-70-25.

    As earlier reported, the Cabinet decided to impose a temporary ban on entry to Ukraine for foreigners and suspended international passenger services. The country shut down all checkpoints for air, railway and bus services across the border of Ukraine since March 17, 2020, until April 3, 2020.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

