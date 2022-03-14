Go to the main site
    Ukraine says talks with Russia to be held on Monday

    14 March 2022, 22:15

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to resume Monday, said Ukraine's lead negotiator Mikhail Podolyak, as the war between the two countries drags on, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Talks meanwhile continue online without interruption, Podolyak, who is also an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on his social media account.

    «Negotiations will be held on March 14 to discuss the preliminary results of the negotiations,» he said, adding various issues require attention.

    Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media that the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a cease-fire are scheduled for Monday.

    The talks were underway in a bid to end the war, which began on Feb. 24.

    A high-level tripartite meeting between Turkiye, Ukraine and Russia was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkiye to reach lasting peace.

    Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, more than 2.69 million people have fled to other countries, according to UN estimates.

    At least 596 civilians have also been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine, it said.

    While the European Union, the US and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.

