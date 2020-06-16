Go to the main site
    Ukraine’s First Lady admitted to hospital over COVID-19

    16 June 2020, 14:49

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - «The wife of the President of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has been hospitalized in Kyiv,» the Office of the President posted on Telegram.

    According to the Office, Olena Zelenska has been diagnosed with «COVID-19, nosocomial bilateral polysegmental pneumonia of moderate severity.»

    «She does not need oxygen administration. The health status is stable,» the President's Office informs.

    It is noted that the President's wife stays isolated and under medical supervision.

    Volodymyr Zelensky and children were tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday.

    As reported, Olena Zelenska was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12.

    Source: UKRINFORM

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Ukraine
