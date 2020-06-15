Ukraine resumes international passenger flights from June 15

KYIV. KAZINFORM - On June 15, Ukraine, resumes international scheduled passenger flights after a few months of coronavirus quarantine break. Kazinform has learnt from UKRINFORM.

As reported, on June 12, at an extraordinary Government’s meeting, a decision was approved to resume the operation of checkpoints at Ukrainian airports, as well as to allow foreign citizens to cross the border.

«The prerogative to open borders will remain for countries with developed tourism and favorable epidemiological situation. We gradually open sky, but the safety and protection of our citizens remain a priority,» said Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii.

According to the official, Ukrainians will be able to fly without restrictions on border to Albania and the United States, with 14-day quarantine - to the UK, without restrictions on border and with testing upon arrival - to Turkey. Starting from June 27, Ukrainian citizens will be able to fly to Tunisia with testing upon arrival. Such countries as Cyprus, Montenegro, Georgia, and Greece will consider opening borders after the epidemic situation in Ukraine improves from July 1.

According to Pavlo Riabikin, CEO of Boryspil International Airport State Enterprise, 15 flights are scheduled at the airport on the day of opening of international air services. And although most of them will be domestic, flights to the UK, European countries on pre-announced flights, which previously had the evacuation status, are planned.

As reported, on March 12, the Government introduced the quarantine in Ukraine to counteract the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, trading establishments were closed except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended. On March 28, Ukraine completely closed its border for scheduled passenger services, including air services.

Currently, the adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until June 22.



