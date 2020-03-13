Go to the main site
    Ukraine reports first coronavirus death

    13 March 2020, 20:30

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - The first coronavirus death has been registered in Ukraine, UKRINFORM reports.

    «A 71-year-old woman from Zhytomyr region, who was hospitalized on March 12 with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case, has died today. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine expresses condolences to her family,» Ukraine’s Health Ministry reports on its Telegram channel.

    The relatives whom the woman resided with and the persons whom she contacted with remain under the supervision of physicians. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine notes that the deceased woman belonged to a group at risk. The researchers noted that the elderly people and those with preexisting health conditions are most at risk of contracting a fatal case of COVID-19.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

