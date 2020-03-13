Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Ukraine reports first coronavirus death

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 March 2020, 20:30
Ukraine reports first coronavirus death

KYIV. KAZINFORM - The first coronavirus death has been registered in Ukraine, UKRINFORM reports.

«A 71-year-old woman from Zhytomyr region, who was hospitalized on March 12 with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case, has died today. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine expresses condolences to her family,» Ukraine’s Health Ministry reports on its Telegram channel.

The relatives whom the woman resided with and the persons whom she contacted with remain under the supervision of physicians. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine notes that the deceased woman belonged to a group at risk. The researchers noted that the elderly people and those with preexisting health conditions are most at risk of contracting a fatal case of COVID-19.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session