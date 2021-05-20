Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Ukraine reports 5,165 new coronavirus cases

    20 May 2021, 21:46

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 5,165 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,170,398, according to the Telegram channel Coronavirus_info, Ukrinform reports.

    Some 324 children and 109 health workers have fallen ill.

    According to the report, 203 COVID-related deaths, 1,884 hospitalizations and 16,748 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 19.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,170,398 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus and 48,899 have died.

    The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (489), Kyiv (433), Kharkiv region (429), Zaporizhia region (311), and Kyiv region (295).

    A total of 5,138 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 18.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Europe COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events