Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2021, 21:46
Ukraine reports 5,165 new coronavirus cases

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has recorded 5,165 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,170,398, according to the Telegram channel Coronavirus_info, Ukrinform reports.

Some 324 children and 109 health workers have fallen ill.

According to the report, 203 COVID-related deaths, 1,884 hospitalizations and 16,748 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,170,398 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus and 48,899 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region (489), Kyiv (433), Kharkiv region (429), Zaporizhia region (311), and Kyiv region (295).

A total of 5,138 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 18.


