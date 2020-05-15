Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ukraine reports 483 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 17,330

15 May 2020, 22:47
KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine recorded 17,330 cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 as of May 15, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

«Some 483 persons have fallen ill over the past day… During the entire period of the pandemic, 17,330 people have fallen ill, including 1,220 children and 3,420 healthcare workers,» Stepanov said at a briefing on May 15, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

According to him, 48 children and 142 health workers have contracted COVID-19 over the past day. According to Ukrinform, the country has recorded 20 deaths related to the coronavirus in the past day.

In total, 4,473 people in Ukraine have recovered and 475 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The largest number of coronavirus cases over the past day has been reported in Chernivtsi region (84), Volyn region (47) and Kyiv city (56).


