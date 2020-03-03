Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ukraine confirms first coronavirus case

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 March 2020, 15:56
KYIV. KAZINFORM - The first case of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 has been confirmed in Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said, Ukinform reports.

He said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday that the case had been registered in Chernivtsi.

«Yesterday I told you that there were four suspected cases. Today this suspicion was confirmed in one person. All materials and samples were additionally submitted to the virology laboratory of the World Health Organization. But the case was registered in Ukraine, and we started working with people this person has been in contact with,» Liashko said.

Earlier reports said that on February 29, a man who had recently returned from Italy had been hospitalized in the infectious ward of a regional hospital in Chernivtsi. He had clinical signs of flu, and doctors tested him for viruses.

According to Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, the man has traveled throughout Italy since February 21. He felt well on his journey and on his return home on February 26. On February 28, the man started complaining about fever and a sore throat.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus worldwide has currently risen to 90,936. The virus has already killed 3,117 people. The greatest number of cases was recorded in China - 80,151. Some 4,812 cases were reported in South Korea, 2,036 in Italy, and 1,501 in Iran.


